ISKATE offers thrilling experiences to Ice Hockey and Skating lovers

The national capital has one more reason to rejoice as iSKATE has now reopened its doors for visitors. Spread over a sprawling 15,000 sq. feet, the rink offers a unique experience of skating on real ice. The opening ceremony was held today in the presence of Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog.

Lauding the Bird Group for the initiative of iSKATE School, Rajiv Kumar said, “It is commendable that a private company has invested in such a winter sports facility. There is an immense scope in the ice skating sports. The Niti Aayog will request sports ministry to encourage children across India to take up winter sports which has a huge potential across the globe.”

The newly revamped iSKATE offers an array of new amenities catering to all age groups. iSKATE fills the gap of much-needed training in the field of ice skating through iSKATE School wherein a team of experienced coaches will provide training under three categories ‘Figure Skating’, ‘Speed Skating’ and ‘Ice Hockey’ for all age groups.

With the capacity of 150 skaters and 200 spectators, iSKATE is providing all sorts of facilities for kids and young skaters to brush up their skills with the help of certified coaches.

iSKATE have hosted the Special Olympics National Coaching Camps in figure and speed skating. The all new Snow Room is a thrilling space where kids can play snow games with their family and friends. Another interesting activity space is the all-new ‘Toofan’ where one can have a thrilling experience in a setup of high-speed winds.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Kush Kapoor, CEO, Roseate Hotels & Resorts said, “iSKATE by Roseate will be a game-changer in the way India will be looked at for international Ice skating training and tournaments as it’s a world-class facility for athletes and recreational seekers. Reopening the arena under Roseate Hotels and Resorts, it now promises to be grander in the new avatar. The facility also aims to be more inclusive in training by extending opportunities to underprivileged athletes every year”.

Mr Karan Rai, Business Head, iSKATE by Roseate said, “We promote winter games and give the opportunity to deprived children with hidden talent by training them, as an initiative under our CSR program.”