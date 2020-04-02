To help the countrymen fight the pandemic Coronavirus, Bengal pacer Ishan Porel has contributed Rs 50,000.

The right-arm pacer donated Rs 20,000 each to the State Relief Fund and Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, along with Rs 10,000 to a local hospital for buying masks, gloves and sanitizers for the doctors and caregivers.

“We need to help people fight this dreaded disease in whatever way we can. I am doing my bit. I am also arranging basic food like rice, cereals and grocery for 100 people near my locality who can’t afford food because of this lockdown. They have been identified and my parents and myself will be distributing the goods in the next two days,” Ishan said.

Ishan, who hails from Chandannagar, also urged the people not to venture out to the streets unnecessarily.

“I am seeing on TV that people are still crowding the streets. They need to realise by doing this they are putting everybody’s life in danger. I urge all to stay home and cooperate with our government in this grim battle to defeat this virus,” he added.

As India combat the deadly Coronavirus, sports personalities are also contributing for the cause. Rohit Sharma has donated Rs 80 lakh in support of the fight against COVID-19, while Sachin Tendulkar has contributed 50 lakh.

Indian women’s team ODI captain and veteran Mithali Raj has also pledged to donate Rs 10 lakh. She has decided to give Rs 5 lakh to the Prime Ministers Fund and Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Assistance Fund of the Telangana government.

More than 1,800 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in India and 41 people have already lost their lives.

(With inputs from IANS)