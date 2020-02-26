Former cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan on Wednesday condemned the ongoing violence in Delhi and appealed to maintain peace and prosperity.

Taking to his official Twitter handle Yuvraj wrote, “What’s going on in Delhi is heartbreaking, requesting everyone to please maintain peace and harmony. Hoping the authorities will take corrective measures to curb the situations. End of the day we are all humans, we need to love and respect each other Folded hands #DelhiBurning.”

His good friend and former national teammate Sehwag also condemned the present scenario of the national capital. The former ex-India opener tweeted, “What is happening in Delhi is unfortunate. My request to all of you is to keep calm and peace in Delhi. Any injury or harm to anyone is a blot on the capital of this great country. I wish peace and sanity to one and all.”

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who has been one of the most vocal sports personalities amidst the violence related to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), also took to the micro-blogging platform to share messages of peace.

In a series of tweets, Pathan asked the people of the country to act as “peacemaker” and help each other out in the time of violence.

He wrote, “Who will be the peacemaker of our country? I think we need to stop expecting that from anyone and rather help ourselves by being a part of that movement … #peace.”

In another tweet which was in Hindi, he said, “Nafrat ek esi bimari hai jo har bimari se tez felti hai, Na to uska ka koi dharam hota hai naahi imaan bas wo har ghar ko jalati jaati hai… (Hate is a disease which spreads faster than anything. It has no religion or belief and just destroys livelihoods).”

In a series of violence spread across the North-East Delhi, 21 people have been killed and more than 250 injured, including a child. To curb the tension, which has been going on for over four days now, the Delhi police has imposed Section 144.

The CBSE, in response to fears of students, has postponed Board exams scheduled for Wednesday in the region. These include two in English Literature for Class X and three in Media and Web Applications for Class XII. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has ordered all private and government schools to remain closed.