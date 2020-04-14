Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Tuesday gave a cricketing twist in his request to his fans to stay at home and practice social-distancing to stay safe and away from the threat of getting infected.

“The #coronavirus is like a bowling machine. It is controlled and bowling outside the off stump. As long as we aren’t touching the away going deliveries we will be fine and eventually, we will save our wicket and save the Test match for our country… #stayhome #lockdown,” Pathan said in his tweet.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi had announced an extension of the lockdown till 3 May which was earlier scheduled to end on 14 April.