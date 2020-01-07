Ireland batsman James Shannon on Monday announced retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 29-year-old batsman from Belfast had made his international debut in an ODI against Pakistan in Dublin in 2013, which is the only 50-over game he played in national colours. He scored only 2 runs in the match before falling to Mohammad Hafeez.

Meanwhile, Shannon also played eight T20 internationals and is best remembered for his 35-ball 60 against India, which the Men in Blue won by 76 runs. However, the series was the 29-year-old’s last series for Ireland.

Shannon played 13 first-class matches amassing 833 runs at 39.66 and 25 List A games scoring 386 runs at 18.38.

“I am today retiring from all levels of cricket, which will allow me to concentrate my focus on my next career move,” Shannon said as quoted by ICC.

“I would like to thank Cricket Ireland, and all the coaches and players I have worked with over the years for the opportunity to represent my country. It is something that I will cherish forever. Wearing the jersey was always my dream, and it was something I never took for granted. I wish the team all the success for the future, and I will be a keen supporter of all things Irish Cricket,” he added.