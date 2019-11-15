After trading Ajinkya Rahane to Delhi Capitals on Thursday, Rajasthan Royals are now set to release one of their star Indian bowlers in Jaydev Unadkat.

Bought by RR for a whopping Rs 11.5 crore in the 2018 Indian Premier League auction, he was released by them after the season, only to be bought back for Rs 8.4 crore. And the bowler is set to be released once again this season with the auctions to take place on December 19 in Kolkata.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that the franchise is set to release the India pacer. “Yes, the franchise is planning to release Unadkat,” the source said.

New coach Andrew McDonald has already made his intention clear that he means business and while the Royals have handed Rahane to DC, they have brought in a quality spinner in Mayank Markande. That apart, Rahul Tewatia has also been roped in and the all-rounder can be the perfect fit in the middle order.

Mumbai Indians are also likely to release around 10 players with the two big names being Ben Cutting and Alzarri Joseph. The other names doing the rounds are Evin Lewis, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan and Jason Behrendorff.

Sources in the know of developments told IANS that these are some of the names which will be released by the four-time IPL winners as the trading season comes to an end.