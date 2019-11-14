The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have been given a window till November 14 to trade players among each other before the auction for the IPL 2020 takes place on December 19.

In recent trade news, it has been learnt that Rajasthan Royals have traded Ajinkya Rahane in exchange for the expected services of the spinning duo of Mayank Markande and Rahul Tewatia.

A senior Rajasthan Royals official privy to the development was quoted by IANS, “Yes, we are trading with DC and will get the duo of Markande and Tewatia in return. But yes, final approval is awaited.”

Rahane has been the most capped player of Royals and has featured in 100 matches for them including the 24 in which he has captained the side.

The 31-year-old was the highest run-scorer for the Jaipur based team with 2810 runs at an average of 34.26 and a strike rate of 122.65. Rahane also has two centuries under his name playing for Rajasthan Royals.

Other than Rahane, four players have been traded so far with Ravichandran Ashwin being the most high profile. The veteran off-spinner was transferred to Delhi Capitals from Kings XI Punjab at an amount of Rs 7.1 crore. Jagadessha Suchith has been moved the other way (Rs 20 lakh).

Capitals’ head coach Ricky Ponting hailed Ashwin and said his inclusion would be a massive boost for the young Delhi squad.

“It is no secret that the pitch on our home ground is on the slower side, and is known to assist spinners. I believe, Ashwin, with his clever bowling, will have a tremendous impact when he bowls on it,” Ponting added.

Delhi Capitals have left Sherfane Rutherford and Trent Boult for Mumbai Indians. Kings XI Punjab has traded Ankit Rajpoot with Rajasthan Royals for Krishnappa Gowtham