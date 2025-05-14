IPL resumption sparks player availability crisis ahead of playoffs

Ever since the BCCI announced resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) from Saturday, effecting a push from the original schedule for a week, several franchises are concerned about the availability of their overseas recruits facing a clash between their franchise commitments and international duty.

The BCCI had on May 9 suspended the remainder of the IPL for a week due to cross-border conflict between India and Pakistan, after the May 8 match in Dharamsala between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was abandoned midway through the first innings. With the tournament heading towards the crucial playoffs stages, the availability of several foreign players remains a concern.

With England and the West Indies set to face off in a white-ball series, starting May 29 to June 3, there are high chances of several players missing out on the playoffs as the dates clash with their international fixtures.

As such, there’s a cloud of uncertainty over the availability of a number of players from the two sides. On Tuesday, England named a 16-man squad for their three-match ODI series against West Indies, and that includes the likes of Jos Buttler (GT), Jacob Bethell (RCB), Will Jacks (MI), Jofra Archer (RR), Jamie Overton (CSK). On the other hand, Romario Shepherd (RCB), Sherfane Rutherford (GT), and Shamar Joseph (LSG) have been named in the Caribbean squad.

While Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are well-placed to reach the playoffs along with Punjab Kings, the non-availability of their foreign stars might force them to rethink a contingency plan. England players are expected to return before Saturday but might leave before the playoffs as they are caught between franchise cricket and international duty.

Jacks and Buttler are also expected to return to the IPL briefly before the ODI series kicks off. It has been learnt that Bethell will feature in RCB’s next two fixtures but miss the final group match in Lucknow as he’s set to join the England side in Birmingham for the first ODI at Edgbaston.

Ahead of the IPL mega auction last November, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had committed that centrally contracted England players would be fully available for the IPL in 2025, but the postponement of the IPL for a week, with the final slated for June 3, could impact their availability.

“No Objection Certificates have been granted based on the original IPL dates, so we’ll need to review any potential extensions, particularly in relation to any clash with the final white-ball squad,” an ECB spokesperson was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Besides that, the World Test Championship final (WTC) between Australia and South Africa, starting June 11 at the Lord’s, could also bar many players of the respective sides to rethink about their further participation in IPL 2025.

Accordingly, it has been learnt that the eight South African players named in the squad for the WTC final are expected to leave India by May 25, as per the initial NOCs issued to them. Kagiso Rabada (GT), Lungi Ngidi (RCB), Tristan Stubbs (DC), Aiden Markram (LSG), Ryan Rickelton, Corbin Bosch (both MI), Marco Jansen (PBKS) and Wiaan Mulder (SRH) will return home to South Africa before leaving for the United Kingdom on May 30.

South Africa coach Shukri Conrad and director of national teams and high performance Enoch Nkwe, had said they understood that the May 25 deadline was still in place according to the pre-season agreement between the BCCI and Cricket South Africa.

“The initial agreement with IPL-BCCI was, with the final being on the 25th, our players would return on the 26th, so that it allows them ample time before we fly out on the 30th,” Conrad said in Johannesburg after South Africa announced their squad for the WTC final.

“That is the ongoing conversations that are being had between people in a higher pay grade than I am – the director of cricket [Nkwe] and Pholetsi [Moselki, the CSA chief executive]. They’re dealing with that. We want our players back on the 26th, and hopefully that comes to fruition.” Nkwe, who was also present while unveiling the squad, indicated talks were ongoing and CSA was hopeful the players would prioritise the WTC.

“It is an individual decision, obviously, to return or to play or continue. But one thing we’ve made it clear, and we are finalising that with IPL and BCCI, is sticking to our original plan when it comes to the WTC preparations, obviously with May 26 being the latest for the Test guys to come back,” Nkwe said.

If CSA sticks to the agreement, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings might have to do without Rabada and Jansen and Josh Inglis, respectively, in the playoffs.

The Australians named in the squad for the WTC final are facing a similar challenge, but it has been learnt that skipper Pat Cummins and opener Travis Head are returning to complete their remaining business with already-eliminated Sunrisers Hyderabad. “Pat has a responsibility as captain of the franchise and is looking at returning,” his manager, Neil Maxwell, told News Corp on Tuesday.

Cricket Australia, however, has left it on the individual players to take a call on their participation in the IPL.

“Following the announcement that the IPL will resume on Saturday, Cricket Australia will support players in their individual decisions whether to return to India or not,” a CA spokesperson said.