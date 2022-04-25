IPL 2022: Mohsin Khan, left-arm Indian pacer impresses at big stage

With the recent trend of young and talented left arm Indian pacers showcasing their skills on the biggest of stages, Lucknow Super Giants bowler Mohsin Khan has also given some brilliant bowling spells lately and bowled for his team with a great level of composure under pressure against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Bowling in front of veterans of the game like Kieron Pollard isn’t always easy but the 23 -year-old bowled his two overs against the West Indies player with pace and precision. He ended with a brilliant spell of 4-0-27-1 for the night.

Mohsin isn’t the only left arm Indian pacer to have impressed everyone at their young age. Mukesh Choudhary (CSK), Khaleel Ahmed (DC), Yash Dayal (GT), T. Natarajan (SRH) are some of the other Indian names who have been giving fantastic performances for their respective teams.

Being a left arm fast bowler is an advantage in itself considering how they make the lives of the right handed batsmen quiet uncomfortable with their bowling angles. This is the main reason as to why most of them are considered match winners for their team.

After making his debut for the Uttar Pradesh team in the 2017-18 Vijay Hazare trophy, the young bowler impressed everyone with his brilliant bowling performances in the 2018 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy managing to pick up 13 wickets in just 8 matches. His rich vein of form was finally awarded by the Mumbai Indians who picked him in the auction at a base price of 20 Lakhs in 2018. However, the pacer wasn’t given a chance to play for the men in blue.

Mohsin Khan got his chance with the Lucknow Super Giants this season after being picked up by them at 20 Lakhs. The pacer from Moradabad has played two games till now and picked up a wicket and has certainly proven his potential for the future.

