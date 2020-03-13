Amid the outbreak of the deadly corona outbreak, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to decide the future of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in an IPL governing council meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 14 March, where the decision will be taken regarding the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League and how it will be unfolded. When quizzed whether franchises have been invited for the meeting, sources have confirmed news agency ANI that they have invited them for the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, the central government on Wednesday suspended all visas to India till 15 April as part of the initiatives taken to stop the spread of the pandemic that has put the scheduling of the cash-rich league in doubt.

The Sports Ministry has also instructed all the National Sports Federations (NSFs), including the BCCI to follow the guidelines put forward by the Health Ministry.

As per the released schedule, the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will commence on 29 March with Mumbai Indians taking on the Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.