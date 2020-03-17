A recent media report is claiming that the franchises participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) are ready to quarantine their overseas players for the required period of 14 days if the travel advisories issued by the Indian government demands the same amid the threat posed by the spread of the coronavirus.

However, for now the franchises await the authorities to lift the restrictions on the issuance of visa in the country. Notably, the Indian government has prohibited the entry of people from specific countries and regions till 31 March.

Earlier, the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) had been postponed from 29 March to 15 April in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, given the spread of the virus the chances of the tournament happening even on the rescheduled date seem bleak.

Even if the IPL happens from 15 April it would have to be a shortened one and might have to be played behind closed doors to avoid mass gathering of people.

(With inputs from IANS)