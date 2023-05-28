The highly anticipated finale of theIndian Premier League IPL is just today, and fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting the clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT). As the two teams gear up for the ultimate battle, there are several players who have the potential to make a significant impact on the outcome of the match. Let’s take a closer look at eight players to watch out for in the CSK vs GT finale.

Hardik Pandya (GT):

Hardik Pandya, the explosive all-rounder from Gujarat Titans , has been in scintillating form throughout the tournament. Pandya’s powerful batting and quickfire innings can turn the tide in favour of his team. Additionally, his medium-paced bowling and athleticism on the field make him a formidable force to reckon with. Pandya took 3 wickets in 24 overs and made 325 runs with an average of 29.55 and strike rate of 134.85.

Rashid Khan (GT):

Rashid Khan, the Afghan leg-spin sensation representing Gujarat Titans, is a vital cog in their bowling attack. With his deceptive googlies and pinpoint accuracy, Rashid has bamboozled even the best batsmen in the tournament with an strike rate of 224.13 and his ability to take crucial wickets in the middle overs and restrict the opposition’s scoring rate makes him a game-changer for his team. Khan has taken 27 wickets in 64 overs with an average of 18.81 and an economy of 7.93 this season.

Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill, the young and talented opener for Gujarat Titans, has shown immense promise throughout the IPL. His elegant stroke play and solid technique make him a joy to watch. Gill’s ability to anchor the innings and build partnerships has been crucial for GT’s success this season. Expect him to play a pivotal role in the finale as he looks to provide a solid foundation at the top of the order. Gill has made over 850 runs this season, which is the highest and that makes him the orange cap holder, with an Strike rate of 156.43.

Mohammed Shami (GT):

Mohammed Shami, the experienced fast bowler representing Gujarat Titans, has been a standout performer with the ball. Known for his ability to swing the ball both ways and bowl accurate yorkers, Shami has consistently troubled batsmen in the tournament. His knack for picking up early wickets and delivering in high-pressure situations makes him a valuable asset for GT in the finale. Shami has taken 28 wickets in 62 overs with an average of 17.60 and an economy of 7.95 this season.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings):

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the talented young batsman from Chennai Super Kings, has been making waves in the IPL. Known for his elegant stroke play and excellent timing, Gaikwad has shown remarkable maturity at the crease. With consistent performances, Gaikwad has established himself as a key player in the CSK lineup. Ruturaj has made over 560 runs with a strike rate of 146.87

Shivam Dube (Chennai Super Kings):

Shivam Dube, the all-rounder representing CSK, has been a valuable asset for his team. With his powerful hitting and useful medium-pace bowling, Dube brings a balanced skill set to the table. He has the ability to turn the game around with his big-hitting capabilities, making him an exciting player to watch out for in crucial moments of the match with his aggressive hitting on a strike rate of 158.84.

Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings):

Ravindra Jadeja, the seasoned campaigner for Chennai Super Kings, has consistently been a standout performer in the IPL. Jadeja is a true match-winner with his exceptional all-round skills. His explosive batting, brilliant fielding, and accurate left-arm spin with a total of 19 wickets with an economy of 7.41, make him a force to be reckoned with. Jadeja’s ability to contribute in all three departments of the game makes him a player to watch out for.

Matheesha Pathirana (Chennai Super Kings):

Matheesha Pathirana has been referred to as Baby Malinga, as he has modelled his bowling action after Lasith Malinga.In his IPL career he has took 17 wickets with an economy of 7.72, he continued to grow from strength to strength as the death bowler for the Chennai Super Kings.

Devon Conway (Chennai Super Kings):

He is the third-highest run-getter at the IPL 2023. Conway has so far scored 625 runs in 15 matches with an average of 52.08. As an opener, his strike rate is 137.06 which is not bad either. His highest score is 92 and has clobbered six fifties this season. If he carries the form of his last match, GT will sure have a tough outing.

As the CSK vs GT finale approaches, all eyes will be on these four players to deliver standout performances. Their skills, temperament, and ability to handle pressure will play a crucial role in determining the fate of their respective teams.