IPL 2025 suspended for a week due to ongoing cross-border tensions

In an unprecedented move, the BCCI has decided to temporarily suspend the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) for one week in the wake of the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week,” according to a BCCI statement.

It has been understood that the BCCI opted for a wait-and-watch policy regarding the IPL’s continuity, and discussed several options, including a possible change of venues, before arriving at the decision.

“Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders,” the statement read.

Expressing solidarity with India’s armed forces, the BCCI said that the decision was taken after discussions with all stakeholders of the IPL, including the broadcasters and sponsors.

“The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans; while the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders.”

“At this critical juncture, the BCCI stands firmly with the nation. We express our solidarity with the Government of India, the Armed Forces, and the people of our country. The Board salutes the bravery, courage, and selfless service of our armed forces, whose heroic efforts under Operation Sindoor continue to protect and inspire the nation, as they lead a resolute response to the recent terrorist attack and the unwarranted aggression by Pakistan’s armed forces.

“While cricket remains a national passion, there is nothing greater than the Nation and its sovereignty, integrity, and security of our country. The BCCI remains firmly committed to support all efforts that safeguard India and will always align its decisions in the best interest of the nation,” it said.

The development comes close on the heels of Thursday’s (May 8) suspended match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala and amid growing anxiety among overseas players. The Punjab side was 122 for 1 in 10.1 overs when the lights went out in the quaint hill town, attributed to floodlight failure at first. The game had started later than scheduled due to rain before the city went dark for some time.

The teams and the assembled fans were eventually evacuated from the stadium for their security.

With the airport in Dharamsala and the ones in nearby areas shut, it has been reliably learnt that all the stakeholders, including teams, players, broadcast crews, and other league staff, travelled to Delhi by a special train organised by the IPL on Friday morning.

“We are organising a special train from close to Dharamsala to bring everybody home safely. As of now, the match has been called off and the stadium has been evacuated. We will take a call on the tournament’s future depending on the situation tomorrow. As of now, players’ safety is utmost important. The match couldn’t have continued tonight because of the situation. It wasn’t safe,” said BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla.

IPL 2025 is currently 58 games old, including the abandonment in Dharamsala. There are 12 games left to play in the group stage, scheduled for Lucknow (2), Hyderabad, Ahmedabad (3), Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru (2), Mumbai, Jaipur, followed by the playoffs, to be played in Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Rohit shows solidarity with the armed forces:

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma showed his support for the country’s military action against terror infrastructure in Pakistan. Rohit, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, expressed pride in the Indian Armed Forces through a social media post.

“With every passing moment, with every decision taken, I feel extremely proud of our Indian Army, Indian Airforce & Indian Navy. Our warriors are standing tall for our nation’s pride. It’s important for every Indian to be responsible and refrain from spreading or believing any fake news. Stay safe, everyone! #OperationSindoor #JaiHind,” Rohit wrote.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Indian forces launched precision strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including key bases of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke.

These operations were in retaliation to the Pahalgam attack, where 26 civilians — mostly tourists — were killed. Pakistan responded by targeting 15 Indian cities, which led to a second wave of counterstrikes from India.

Rohit also made headlines on Wednesday by announcing his immediate retirement from Test cricket, putting an end to speculation about his red-ball future. With this, India will need a new captain for the upcoming five-Test series against England. Having already stepped away from T20Is after leading India to the World Cup title last year, the 38-year-old will now continue solely in the ODI format.

Kohli joins Rohit in saluting Indian forces:

Star batter Virat Kohli joined Rohit in saluting the Indian armed forces following their successful neutralisation of Pakistan’s attacks on Thursday night.

“We stand in solidarity with and salute our armed forces for fiercely protecting our country in these difficult times. We are forever indebted to our heroes for their unwavering bravery and heartfelt gratitude for the sacrifices they and their families make for our great nation,” Kohli wrote.

Kohli’s post comes after Pakistan attacked multiple cities across the border, including Jammu and Pathankot, as well as regions in Punjab and Rajasthan.