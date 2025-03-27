IPL 2025: RR reflect on missed opportunities after loss to KKR

Rajasthan Royals spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule admitted that his side fell short with the bat and conceded crucial moments during their eight-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. This was the inaugural IPL champions’ second consecutive loss in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) after enduring a 44-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener.

Having posted a modest 151/9, largely due to a disciplined spell from KKR’s spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Moeen Ali, RR were comfortably outplayed as the defending champions chased down the target with 15 balls to spare, courtesy of Quinton de Kock’s unbeaten 97.

Advertisement

“It was a slightly sticky track to start off with, but to be honest, we could have added about 15–20 more runs to the total and that would have put pressure on KKR,” Bahutule said after the match.

Advertisement

“But I think overall, looking at the way we have been playing, we are a young side with a young captain. So I think keeping the wicket aside, it’s the question of just us getting into performance mode, which I feel will come through (soon).”

While RR were undone by tight bowling in the middle overs, the decision to bring in Shubham Dubey as an Impact Player and push Shimron Hetmyer down the order didn’t work as planned. Dubey failed to accelerate against spin, and Hetmyer, brought in to counter pace late in the innings, was dismissed cheaply.

“He’s (Dubey) a good player of spin. Being an Impact Player, it was important we utilised his batting skills. The thinking was that if he could accelerate at that particular time, knowing the fast bowlers would come later, Hetmyer could’ve been a good match-up at that point,” Bahutule explained.

The Royals’ spinners, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, didn’t have the same influence as their KKR counterparts, returning a combined 1 for 66 in seven overs. Bahutule, however, backed them to improve as the tournament progresses.

“We have spinners in Hasaranga and Theekshana who are obviously world-class international players. At times I thought they were a bit short, whereas if they had just owned the lengths a bit more, there was definitely a lot of purchase for the spinners,” he said.

“But again, they’ve just joined the IPL setup. I am confident that in the coming games they will have a greater impact. I trust all our spinners and bowlers — it’s a young, promising team, both with the bat and the ball. They’re looking forward to every game, and I’m sure they will come good.”

Bahutule also addressed the conditions, admitting the presence of dew under lights played a part, though not a decisive one.

“I think the dew factor is to be considered in Guwahati, but I don’t think today there was that much of dew—just a little bit. Definitely, under lights the wicket seems to bind and the ball comes on much better,” he noted.

“But again, there was still a lot of purchase for our spinners as well. We could have executed slightly better, but it’s about improving game by game, and I’m sure we will in the coming matches.”

He also credited KKR’s spinners for outbowling their counterparts on the day. “I think they bowled tighter lines and tighter lengths. They were very persistent with those areas. That’s why they had an impact on our batters,” Bahutule said.

“That was the only difference. Our bowlers did the same but the occasional short ball made the difference between giving four extra runs in an over.”

The Riyan Parag-led side now face a formidable Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on March 30 in a game that could prove crucial in regaining momentum for a young squad still looking to settle into the season.