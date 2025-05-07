IPL 2025: Operating at 70-75%, Rashid Khan is getting back to speed after back surgery

One of the players retained by Gujarat Titans, ace spinner Rashid Khan, was expected to lead their charge in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 as their premier bowler. But the former Afghanistan captain, who came into IPL 2025 after a back surgery last year, because of which he had to alter his action a bit, had not been his usual self and has had disappointing results in IPL 2025 so far.

In 11 matches in IPL 2025 so far, Rashid Khan has claimed only 8 wickets at an average of 46.62 and an economy rate of 9.09. In many matches, he did not bowl his full quota of four overs.

But on Tuesday against the Mumbai Indians, Rashid bowled one of his better spells in IPL 2025, claiming 1-21 in his full quota of four overs, getting the wicket of Will Jacks (53) with a beautiful wrong-un that the batter failed to read.

The 26-year-old said he is back to 70-75% of his usual bowling prowess and was happy that he managed to hit the right areas in Match 56 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium.

“(I am back to) 70-75%, I would say. Wherever I have given runs, it is about the length, and that is something I had in my mind. I wanted to hit the right areas. The hardest part is when you are having the rehab, those 3-4 months, when you are trying to bowl not in full rhythm, you just get used to a different landing, different follow-through and everything,” Rashid Khan told the broadcasters during the min-innings break.

“Getting back…I feel I am 80% there. I do analyse myself a lot. Just about taking that (surgery) out of my mind and bowl how I was bowling before that,” said Rashid, considered by many as one of the greatest spinners to play T20 format and plays franchise cricket all around the world.

Rashid also enjoyed bowling on the Wankhede pitch, which he said is offering something to the spinners. With Rashid taking the crucial wicket of Will Jacks, the Gujarat Titans restricted the Mumbai Indians to 155/8 in 20 overs.

“There is something for the spinners, but you have to hit the right areas consistently. The way Sai (fellow-spinner Sai Kishore) mixed up his pace and bowled his variations was something that put us back in the game. I feel this wicket is helpful, you have to hit the right areas,” said the 26-year-old leg-break bowler who hails from Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

About the second innings, Rashid said one of his batters will have to take responsibility and finish the job.

“We need to play good cricket, like we have been so far, and make sure whoever goes in there takes responsibility (and finishes the job), said Rashid.