IPL 2025: KL Rahul could miss first couple of matches for DC

Delhi Capitals’ might have to cope without KL Rahul for the first two matches of IPL 2025 as the star batter prepares to welcome his first child with wife Athiya Shetty.

Rahul, who has been a crucial cog in the national team’s Test and ODI set-up, announced the pregnancy just days after India’s triumphant Champions Trophy campaign earlier this month.

Australia women’s team captain Alyssa Healy, the wife of star quick Mitchell Starc, who joined the Capitals camp earlier this week revealed Rahul might not be available for the first two games while previewing the franchise with YouTube channel LiSTNR Sport.

“No Harry Brook, (so) it will be interesting to see who the replacement player will be. They have KL Rahul, who will probably not play the first couple of games I think… they are awaiting the birth of (their) child, but that dynamic, is really cool,” Healy said.

“They have that power in the young guys but they also have a KL Rahul who can stitch the innings in T20 cricket. He’s going to be really exciting to watch.”

Rahul was bought by the Capitals for Rs 12 crore in the IPL 2025 auction after he was released by the Lucknow Super Giants. Interestingly, Rishabh Pant, who led the Capitals and also kickstarted his career with the Delhi franchise, joined LSG for a record Rs 27 crore fee. The two sides will clash for their opening match of the season on March 24, but it seems Rahul may not be available for the game in Visakhapatnam.

While Rahul’s acquisition triggered speculations over his appointment as Delhi captain, with the batter being among the leading contenders to succeed the outgoing Pant. The Delhi Capitals eventually named Axar Patel, one of their only four retained players, as the skipper for the season.

Faf du Plessis, who is also among DC’s latest acquisition, was named the vice-captain following a three-year captaincy stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.