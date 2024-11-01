IPL 2025: ‘Happy that the journey is continuing’, says Bumrah on being MI’s top retention pick

Amidst the array of batters being retained by their teams ahead of IPL 2025, India’s fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah became the top retention pick of five-time champions Mumbai Indians. The ace sppedster, who has been retained for Rs 18 crore, said he is happy of his journey in the franchise continuing for three more years.

“It feels good. I came here as a 19-year-old teenager. Now I’m going to turn 31 and have a son, so it’s been a complete journey. I’m happy that the journey is continuing and no better feeling,” said Bumrah in a video by the franchise on Thursday.

“When I came, all the legends of the game were here, and I used to ask a lot of questions. So now, slowly the role is changing, and a lot of youngsters are coming into our team who are eight-nine years younger than me.

“So, I always feel happy to help, because I got a lot of help when I started. So, always willing to help, and always trying my best to contribute in whatever way I can, and whenever I can,” he added.

MI had a disappointing IPL 2024, finishing at the bottom of the league under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, who replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain after being traded in from Gujarat Titans. Hardik also faced boos at various venues last season, due to their fan base expressed their anger over the change of leadership in MI.

“We have been successful in the past, and we know how to win championships. So, instead of looking at championships now, look at yourself, rectify the mistakes, and try to take on the positives. So that is what has always worked for us, and I think that is something that we will focus on, and hopefully with a positive stride, we’ll get good results.

“It feels good whenever the crowd is behind you, that experience of playing in Wankhede is always great. That energy, and vibe is a sight to see if you’ve never experienced it before. It’s an interesting atmosphere to experience, as you’ll not get that in most places,” Bumrah further said.

The ace fast-bowler, who was named Player of the Tournament in India’s triumph of 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, has taken 165 wickets for MI in 133 games since 2013, and is currently their second-highest wicket-taker after Lasith Malinga, who’s now the bowling coach.

“The winning mentality is always there, because you’re playing the sport to win. If you are just there to participate, it doesn’t really land up well, according to me. So for me, I have a lot of belief in my ability, and that’s always been the case since the time I was a child.

“I didn’t want to be just any cricketer, I wanted to contribute more and do special things. So I don’t look at my overs as gold, I look at them as a responsibility. So you have to accept good with the bad, and whenever you win, you accept and start from zero. Whenever you lose, you start from zero, that’s the beauty of this sport,” he concluded.