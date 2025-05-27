IPL 2025 Final: BCCI plans special tribute to celebrate success of Operation Sindoor

In a first-of-its-kind tribute to the Indian armed forces, the BCCI has announced that the closing ceremony of IPL 2025 will be dedicated to honouring the courage and valour displayed during the recent “Operation Sindoor”.

As part of this special gesture, the national cricket board has extended invitation to the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force to attend the IPL final, set to take place on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The ceremony will feature a poignant tribute to the soldiers, recognising their heroism and sacrifice during the conflict.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia made the announcement, stating that the board salutes the “bravery, courage, and selfless service” of the nation’s armed forces and has invited all the three service chiefs – General Upendra Dwivedi (Chief of Army Staff), Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi (Naval Chief) and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh (Chief of Air Staff), top-ranked officers and soldiers to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor.

“We have extended an invitation to all three service chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces, top-ranked officers and soldiers for the IPL final in Ahmedabad to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor,” Saikia told The Statesman.