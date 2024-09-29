IPL 2025 auction to feature record five retentions, one Right-to-Match option

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set for one of its biggest shake-ups yet ahead of the 2025 season, with the tournament’s governing body likely to approve a major change to the retention rules in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on Sunday.

IANS understands that the 10 IPL teams are expected to retain up to five players each (3 Indian and 2 foreign) along with an option to use one Right-to-Match (RTM) card during the IPL 2025 auction.

If approved, this would be the highest number of retentions allowed in the history of the IPL, surpassing previous seasons’ limitations. The Governing Council of the IPL is expected to finalise these rules soon, with an official announcement anticipated before the mega auction for the 2025 season.

Sources also revealed to IANS that the RTM card – a powerful tool last used in the 2018 mega auction – could make a return. This card allows franchises to buy back their players by matching the highest bid made by another team during the auction. It is also unclear whether the IPL will impose a cap on overseas retentions.

The IPL 2025 mega auction franchise purse cap is likely to be around Rs 120-150 crore.

The retention slabs – the fixed amounts deducted from a team’s purse for each player they choose to retain – are also yet to be confirmed. These will determine how much budget teams will have left to bid for new players during the auction. In the previous auctions, the retention slabs varied depending on the number of players retained, with higher deductions for more retentions.

The RTM card has sparked a debate among franchise owners, with differing opinions about how many should be allowed. During a meeting with IPL team owners and representatives in Mumbai on July 31, at least three franchises pushed for the allowance of up to eight RTM cards. However, other franchises, including Sunrisers Hyderabad, voiced objections, arguing that the RTM should be limited to a smaller number.

Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran advocated for up to seven RTMs but suggested there should be no restrictions on how many Indian or overseas players could be retained. The differing opinions indicate that the number of RTM cards allowed will be one of the key points of contention as the IPL finalises its rules.

In addition to the retentions and RTM cards, the IPL is also considering bringing back a rule regarding capped Indian players who have retired from international cricket. This would have significant implications for teams like Chennai Super Kings, who could potentially retain M.S Dhoni as an uncapped player, leaving more room in their salary purse.

Previously, uncapped player retention fees were set at Rs 4 crore. By categorising Dhoni or other players like him as uncapped, franchises could effectively retain their top stars at a much lower cost, giving them a substantial advantage in the auction.