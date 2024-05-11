IPL 2024: Mohit, Rashid star as GT keep playoffs hopes alive with 35-run win over CSK

Mohit Sharma was excellent with his variations to pick 3-31 while Rashid Khan ended a three-game wicketless run to take 2-38 as Gujarat Titans keep their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Playoffs hopes alive with a comfortable 35-run win over Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

After Shubman Gill (104) and B Sai Sudarshan (103) slammed centuries while sharing a 210-run opening partnership and propelled GT to 231/3, CSK lost three wickets in the first three overs of the chase. Despite a 109-run stand between Daryl Mitchell (63) and Moeen Ali (56), CSK ended up reaching 196/8 in their 20 overs.

The win sees GT jump from the bottom place to eighth position. CSK, meanwhile, remain in fourth place with 12 points, with their NRR taking a hit as it now stands at 0.49. Though they are ahead of Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants on points and NRR, CSK’s defeat gives them and Royal Challengers Bengaluru

CSK’s chase had a less-than-ideal start as David Miller nailed a direct hit to run out Rachin Ravindra in the opening over. Sandeep Warrier, coming in as an Impact Player for B Sai Sudharsan, drew a leading edge from Ajinkya Rahane, which was taken by mid-off.

When Ruturaj Gaikwad fell for a duck after Rashid Khan tossed up the ball in the air, found his balance, and then took the catch with his outstretched right hand at deep square leg, CSK were left in dire trouble at 10/3.

Mitchell began by taking Warrier for 20 runs off nine balls, including two sixes and a four. He then took three fours off Kartik Tyagi in the eighth over. From the other end, Moeen gave him great support by taking boundaries off Umesh Yadav, Warrier and Tyagi.

After Mitchell reached his fifty, Moeen smacked Noor Ahmad for three successive sixes. Mitchell then took Rashid for a four and six but fell for 63 off 34 balls after miscuing a lofted shot to long-off against Mohit.

In his next over, Mohit had Moeen holing out in the deep for 56 to put a dent in CSK’s chase. Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja hit five boundaries between themselves before the duo got out to Mohit and Rashid in quick succession. Despite MS Dhoni enthralling the crowd with three sixes and a four, CSK fell short of a win on a day when Gill and Sudharsan shined brightest under the Ahmedabad sky.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Titans 231/3 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 104, B. Sai Sudarshan 103; Tushar Deshpande 2-33) beat Chennai Super Kings 196/8 in 20 overs (Daryl Mitchell 63, Moeen Ali 56; Mohit Sharma 3-31, Rashid Khan 2-38) by 35 runs.