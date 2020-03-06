Amid the coronavirus outbreak which has also reached India, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 would go on as per the schedule and the country’s apex cricket body would take all the protection against the virus.

The president said that the board is making all efforts for the smooth conduct of the tournament which starts March 29.

“It’s on…and BCCI will take all protection (against coronavirus),” Ganguly told when asked how the board was dealing with the coronavirus outbreak (Source: IANS via ESPNcricinfo).

With 98,243 confirmed cases worldwide, 3,354 deaths, and 54,021 recoveries, World Health Organisation (WHO) officials have warned that countries are not taking the coronavirus crisis seriously enough.

According to the official data put forward by the Health Ministry, the number of positive cases of novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 in India has risen to 31 with the latest being reported from West Delhi.

China, where the virus emerged late last year, still accounts for the majority of cases and deaths, but infections are now rising faster abroad, with South Korea, Iran, and Italy turning out to be major hotspots.

In recent, Cricket Ireland cancelled their upcoming women’s tour to Thailand following the deadly coronavirus outbreak. A day prior to this, the 29th edition of the prestigious Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament was pushed from April to September in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak across the world.

This was preceded by the postponement of events like Qatar MotoGP and various Serie A matches. Among the most followed sports events worldwide, Euro 2020 and Tokyo Olympics 2020 have also been threatened but till now they have not been rescheduled.

The IPL kicks off with a clash between old foes Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.