With less than a month to go for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed that there is no threat to the cash-rich league due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The former India skipper also asserted that the South Africa series is on as per the schedule and there is no threat.

Notably, the Proteas visit India for a three-match ODI series starting March 12.

“Nothing in India. Not even discussed it (Coronavirus),” Ganguly said in Mumbai as quoted by IANS.

Meanwhile, IPL Governing Council chairman Brajesh Patel also ruled out any threat but said they are keeping a watch. “There is no threat as of now and we are keeping a tab (on the situation).”

The IPL kicks off with a clash between old foes Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

Notably, the coronavirus outbreak has led to the rescheduling or cancelation of many important sports events so far.

In the most recent, Cricket Ireland on Tuesday canceled their upcoming women’s tour to Thailand following the deadly coronavirus outbreak. A day prior to this, the 29th edition of the prestigious Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament was pushed from April to September in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak across the world.

This all was preceded by the postponement of events like Qatar MotoGP and various Serie A matches.

(with inputs from IANS)