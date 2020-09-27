In T20 format, the 20th over of an innings is usually the most productive one for batsmen as they go for the slog in the final six deliveries. And it has been no different so far in the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL) edition as an average of 14.54 runs have been scored in the 20th overs till the end of the eighth game between Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

Cumulatively, 189 runs have been scored off 78 balls (bowled as part of 20th overs) in eight matches. Apart from the 20th over, the other most productive over of an innings is 18th in which an average of 11.80 runs have been scored and in the 17th over, an average of 10.44 until Saturday, according to veteran cricket statistician Mohandas Menon.

Interestingly, the 19th over has been not so productive for the batting teams. “Since the 19th over is always bowled by the best bowlers of teams, the runs scored per over are just 9.14,” Menon told IANS.

On the other hand, the least productive overs of an innings are the second, first and 11th – in that order. In the second over, when field restrictions are in place, the average runs per over has been 5.25 so far. Overall, 84 runs have been scored in the second over bowled in all eight matches until Saturday. In the first over, when the restrictions are again in place, the run rate is 5.31, and in the 11th over it is 6.31.

For the bowling side, most wickets have fallen in the 16th and 20th overs. In both these overs, 11 wickets each have fallen. “Also in the 13th IPL, over six wickets were lost in the second over, so the scoring slowed down while in the first over, only two wickets have fallen so far. Six wickets in the second over is very high and unusual,” says Mohan.

The fewest number of wickets — only two — have fallen in the first, eighth, and 13th overs.

These statistics will change as the tournament progresses.