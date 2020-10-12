Mumbai Indians on Sunday continued on their dominating run in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Rohit Sharma-led team rode on the half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock. Both of them had scored 53 each to help Mumbai Indians in chasing the target set by Delhi Capitals.

It was Mumbai’s fifth win of the season so far. With 10 points from seven matches, the four times champions dislodged Delhi to regain the top spot in the points table.

Chasing the target, MI opener Rohit Sharma (5) departed early, thanks to Axar Patel who had him caught by Kasigo Rabada.

The fall of Sharma saw Suryakumar Yadav (53) joining de Kock (53) in the middle and the duo steered MI to the 50-run mark in 6.4 overs.

The partnership, however, didn’t last long as Ravichandran Ashwin sent back de Kock in the 10th over with MI’s scorecard reading 77/2. de Kock’s knock saw four boundaries and three sixes.

Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan (28) then added 53 runs in the next 31 balls as MI recovered from the early damage.

Speedster Rabada finally got rid of Suryakumar in the 15th over before Marcus Stoinis further jolted the defending champions after sending back Hardik Pandya for a duck.

However, Keiron Pollard (11) and Krunal Pandya (12) dented DC’s expectations as they comfortably drove their side home with two balls to spare.

For DC, Rabada picked two wickets for 28 runs while Axar, Ashwin, and Stoinis bagged a wicket each.

Earlier, some economical bowling by MI saw DC managing a fighting 162/4 in the allotted 20 overs.

Opting to bat, DC lost in-form opener Prithvi Shaw (4) and Ajinkya Rahane (15) early.

However, Shikhar Dhawan (69 not out) kept on end intact and received good support from skipper Shreyas Iyer (42) in the middle as the pair anchored DC’s innings.

After Iyer’s departure in the 15th over, Marcus Stoinis (13) too, fell cheaply before Dhawan and Alex Carey added 32 runs in the final 21 balls to help DC post a respectable 162/4.

Krunal Pandya picked couple of wickets conceding 26 runs while paver Trent Boult managed one for 36 runs.

Brief scores: DC 162/4 wkts in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 69 not out, Shreyas Iyer 42; Krunal Pandya 2/26) lost to MI 166/5 wkts in 19.4 overs (Quinton de Kock 53, Suryakumar Yadav 53, Kagiso Rabada 2/28) by 5 wickets

With IANS inputs