The much-awaited schedule of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) can be released on Sunday, informed the chairman of the IPL Governning Council Brijesh Patel.

In a report carried by news agency ANI on Saturday, Patel was quoted as saying, “The schedule will be released tomorrow.”

Even though it was confirmed that the 13th edition of the IPL will be played in the United Arab Emirates ( UAE) from September 19 to November 10 last month, the complete schedule was not released then.

All the eight franchises have reached the United Arab Emirates and have begun training. There was a little hiccup as well when 13, members of the Chennai Super (CSK) squad were tested positive for COVID-19.

BCCI had last week confirmed that 13 persons, including two cricketers, tested positive for the COVID-19 in UAE. Releasing an official statement, BCCI informed that members of all the squads were tested first when they landed in UAE and on the third and the sixth day of their six-day quarantine. It was during this testing procedures that the 13 positive results were detected.

Even though the BCCI did not confirm which team the 13 coronavirus-positive personnel belong to, media reports from different sources had confirmed that all are from Chennai Super Kings.

The CSK franchise, however, finally began their training on Saturday. Even though the coronavirus-positive members are undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine, the rest of the members of the squad were allowed to resume training after all of them tested negative on Friday.

The 2020 season of the IPL will be played for 53 days across three venues in the UAE — Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

The final match will be played on a Tuesday, to make it the first-ever IPL to have its final on a weekday. The matches this season will also start 30 minutes before their original time of 4 PM and 8 PM.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 this year, was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended again due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.