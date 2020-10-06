Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli was not a happy man and put the blame on his fielders and bowlers after losing to Delhi Capitals byoby 59 runsMruns at the Dubai International Stadium.

In what was RCB’s second defeat of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Yuzvendra Chahal dropped Marcus Stoinis twice to allow the all-rounder score big in the death overs.

“Those important chances in between we need to grab when the opportunity comes our way, it is not like we are dropping half chances; we are dropping sitters and those things hurt you. The execution with the ball towards the end could have been better and with the bat as well. Not a complete performance in any regard today,” said Kohli.

Kohli felt his team got back into the match in the middle overs.

“I think they got off to a great start in the first six then we pulled it back in the next eight overs and the last phase again got away from us,” he said.

After Stoinis smashed 53 off 26 deliveries and Prithvi Shaw made 23-ball 42 to help Delhi in posting 196/4, Kagiso Rabada and Axar Patel led Delhi Capitals’ attack to restrict RCB to 137/4.

While Rabada and Axar set the stage on fire with figures of 4/24 and 2/18 respectively, they received good support from compatriot Anrich Nortje (2/22) and and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/26).

Meanwhile, Kohli admitted that RCB lacked an impactful all-rounder who could contribute with both bat and ball. However, the RCB skipper was optimistic that the return of Chris Morris could boost the side for the next match.

“Chris was really close to playing today as well but couldn’t make it. We have four days to the next game. Once he comes back into the squad it is a different balance altogether.”