Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith has admitted that their batsmen suffered difficulty in adjusting to the wicket of Dubai International Cricket Stadium after losing against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) there on Wednesday.

“Didn’t quite go as per plans. That happens in T20 cricket sometimes… We have a few areas to improve on, and keep moving forward,” Smith said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Few of us still thought that we were playing in Sharjah. It did (feel a lot different), the far side is a very big side and we didn’t see too many balls going there and the other side is slightly shorter,” he said.

Smith said that the team “probably didn’t adapt to the dimensions and the wicket”.

“We also dropped a few catches which cost us. It is about forming whatever XI is best for the conditions we are facing… We will wait and see. Disappointing tonight but we need to keep moving forward,” he said.

Smith was also found wanting against his Australia teammate and star fast bowler Pat Cummins. He fell to Cummins in the latter’s very first over having made just three runs.

“It wasn’t a great battle (with Cummins), he won easily… Spoke to him now and he said you smack those in the nets, sometimes you just get a good one,” he said.

The KKR bowlers together on Wednesday put up a brilliant display and helped their team in defeating Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs.

Batting first, KKR poster 174/6 in 20 overs before the bowlers restricted Rajasthan to 137/9. It was KKR’s second win on the trot, while the Royals lost their first match in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

It was not an individual brilliance that saw KKR coming on top but collective efforts from Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Varun Chakravarthy as they scalped two wickets each. They received good support from Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, and KuldeepYadav, who all settled with a wicket each.in