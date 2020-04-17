With the number of coronavirus cases increasing rapidly all around the world, out-of-favour India player and KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik feels that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 would not happen anytime soon.

Notably, the 13th edition of the cash-rich league, which was due to be played from March 29 this year before getting postponed to April 15, has now been suspended till further notice, confirmed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Thursday.

“With everything that has been happening, I am not able to think too much about the IPL. I have moved into a state where I have accepted that it is not going to happen for now. Before the lockdown, I was practising really hard for the IPL, just like I did it every other tournament,” Karthik told PTI in an exclusive interview.

Shah has said that the governing body would continue to monitor the current situation and would review a potential start date with all the stakeholders. He reiterated that the board would work in accordance with the government guidelines and protocols.

In India, the condition is worse as more than 13,400 confirmed cases have been reported thus far with more than 440 people losing their lives due to coronavirus, according to data compiled by Worldometer.

BCCI is also looking at the two options of having an IPL this year. They are looking to organise the event in September and early October before the T20 World Cup in Australia or hosting it at the expense of the T20 World Cup if the ICC, Cricket Australia and other stakeholders are all in agreement.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka cricket board has written to their Indian counterparts wherein they have offered to host the 13th edition of the cash-rich league.