The forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the defending champions Mumbai Indians and runners up of the previous edition Chennai Super Kings fight it out in the opening match of the season at the Wankhede Stadium on 29 March.

The richest cricketing league in the world will begin just 11 days after India’s home series against South Africa concludes on 18 March in Kolkata.

Although the knockout schedule is yet to be released, the final has been scheduled for 24 May.

The organising committee has decided not to have Saturday double-headers this time which has resulted in an extra week in the league stage of the league.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had sent out the final fixture to the various franchises on Saturday. The fixtures indicated that as many as six double-headers will take place, all of them on Sundays.

The last encounter in the league phase will be played on 17 May between Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru.

Except Rajasthan Royals, who have shared their home matches between Jaipur and Guwahati, all the other franchises have retained their original home bases.