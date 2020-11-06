Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was at his lethal best during his team’s 57-run win against Delhi Capitals in the first qualifier of this season’s IPL, said that he was reaping the benefits of not worrying about getting wickets.

Adjudged Man of the Match, Bumrah retured with astonishing figures of 4-1-14-4 to crush Delhi Capitals on Thursday and help Mumbai Indians in cruising into their second-consecutive and sixth overall IPL final.

“I am okay with not getting wickets and winning the tournament, I have been given a role so I just want to execute that role,” Bumrah, who regained the purple cap with a tally of 27 wickets, said in the post-match presentation.

“I am always ready when the captain wants me to bowl. I don’t focus on the end result. When I have done that it’s always gone downhill.”

Bumrah has been provided with an able support from the other end by Tent Boult. The New Zealander was at his best as well as he picked up 2/9 in just two overs before sustaining a minor injury which forced him out of the field.

“I have a great camaraderie with Boult. We discuss fields, situations, so there’s a lot to learn from him.

“Batsmen have been taking all the awards, so it’s good to get it as a bowler (laughs). Ah no, I don’t worry about awards. As long as the team is winning I am happy”.

After late exploits from Ishan Kishan (55 from 30 deliveries) and Hardik Pandya (37 off 14) ensured that Mumbai Indians put 200/5 on the board, Bumrah and Boult broke the backbone of Delhi’s batting unit.

Chasing the challenging 201-run target, DC endured their worst start of the season after losing openers out-of-form Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ajinkya Rahane, all departing without troubling the scorers. While Boult accounted for the DC opener’s wicket, Bumrah trapped Rahane.

Delhi Capitals, however, have one more chance to make it to the final as they would be facing the winner of Royal Challengers Bangalore-SunRisers Hyderabad Eliminator match in Qualifier 2 on Sunday.