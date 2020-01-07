The final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be played on May 24 with the tournament set to be kickstarted on March 29 and the long 57-day window indicates that there might not be any double-headers like it used to on the weekends during the earlier editions.

According to a report by IANS, a BCCI official has confirmed that the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league will be played for 57 days and said there will be no compulsion to accommodate more than one match a day.

“While the full schedule isn’t ready yet, the final is set to be played on May 24 and with the tournament starting on March 29, you obviously get a longer window than say 45 days. So, there should be no issue in accommodating one game a day. In fact, it should be a walk in the park for those chalking out how matches will be played over 57 days,” IANS quoted the source.

While there have been rumours which stated that the official broadcasters were keen to start the match before the earlier stipulated time of 8 PM, the source added that the IPL 2020 games might be started from 7:30 PM.

“See, TRP is an issue for sure, but let us not just put it on that as you can for yourself go back and see how late the games finished last season. Even for those coming into the stadium, it was quite an issue going back home after the game. While it is being discussed, but looks like we may start at 7.30 p.m. this edition onwards,” the source pointed.