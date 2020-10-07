Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav was a satisfied man after his Man-of-the-Match performance against Rajasthan Royals in his team’s 57 runs victory on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The veteran cricketer from Mumbai said that he is loving the responsibility of leading the middle-order for the four-times champions. He further added that he sure of a big innings coming soon from his bat.

“I felt that a big knock was coming in this game because in the last few games I was finding ways to get out. This time I just wanted to bat till the end. Loving the added responsibility at the top of the order, and I’ve just been told to play my game and express myself and I did just that,” Suryakumar Yadav said to host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

“The lockdown helped me with my off-side game rather than just my leg-side pick-up shot. The team winning is really satisfying and at that situation, I had to bat till the end to get the team to a perfect total, and then the bowlers came and finished things off,” he added.

In the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Yadav has played six matches so far, managing to score 180 runs at an average of 36.00.

Meanwhile, Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah were the main authors who scripted Mumbai Indians’ fourth win in this year’s cash-rich tournament. The four-time champions stand at the top of the points table with eight points from five matches.

After Rohit Sharma opted to bat first, he gave his team a fiery start with a quickfire opening partnership of 49 runs. However, it was Yadav’s 47-ball knock that anchored Mumbai’s innings to the big total of 193/4. Rightly so, he was declared the Man of the Match.

With a pace attack in red-hot form and led by Bunrah, the defending champions bundled Royals for a total of 136.

Bumrah was the champion with his 4/20 which were his best-ever figure in the history of IPL. He got able support from James Pattinson (2/19) and Trent Boult (2/26).