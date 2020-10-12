Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was a satisfied man after his team climbed back to the top spot in the points table of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after beating Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Sunday.

“Means a lot (to be top of the table). The kind of cricket we are playing, gives us a lot of confidence. It’s important to have momentum with us, and it was a perfect day for us, getting those crucial two points,” said Rohit in the post-match presentation ceremony.

The Rohit Sharma-led team rode on the half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock. Both of them had scored 53 each to help Mumbai Indians in chasing the target set by Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians had restricted Delhi to 162/4 despite their opener Shikhar Dhawan playing through the innings before chasing down the target with two balls to spare.

“We were clinical with the bat, but not so much towards the end. We need one set batsman to finish off the game in general, and some set batsmen got out today. That is something we need to tighten up,” he said.

“But again, I don’t want to go too much into it because I think they batted really well. Chasing has not been so great in this tournament so looking at what we have done with the bat in the second half gives us that confidence we can chase any score.”

It was Mumbai’s fifth win of the season so far. With 10 points from seven matches, the four times champions dislodged Delhi to regain the top spot in the points table.

Mumbai Indians next face Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.