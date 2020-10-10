Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer has praised his teammates and said that they have made his job of captaincy easier in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Iyer’s comments have come after Delhi Capitals thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. With five wins from six matches so far, Delhi now stand at the top of the points table.

“I’m really happy with the way we came out in the second innings. We thought it was an under par score but the ball was stopping on the wicket and the bowlers executed their plans really well,” said Shreyas in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“The surface did surprise us, we were also going to bowl first with the dew factor. Thankfully it went in our favour,” he added.

Even though Rajasthan had restricted their opponents at 184/8 on a track where any total less than 200 is considered moderate, the Delhi bowlers came all guns blazing and bundled the Royals for 138.

Kagiso Ragada was once again the shining star for Capitals with his figures of 3/35. Marcus Stoinis and Ravichandran Ashwin contributed to the cause as well with two scalps each, while Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje and Harshal Patel picked one wicket each.

“I am enjoying captaincy because the players make it really easy, especially the bowlers. They switch in really fast, know their plans and the way they execute it in pressure situations is commendable, even the way the support staff is managing the team meetings,” Iyer further said.

“I think the mixture in our team is really good and we have worked on our combinations. The boys have shared their thoughts pre-tour and their strengths and weaknesses, everyone is good in taking responsibility. If one player goes down someone will pick him up. I am happy with how we are progressing and hoping to maintain the momentum. We can’t take anything lightly and need to come with our plans, execute them well.”