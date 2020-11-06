Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting admitted that “our execution was miles off” against Mumbai Indians after the massive 57-run defeat in the first Qualifier of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult on Thursday crushed Delhi Capitals to help Mumbai Indians in cruising into their second-consecutive and sixth overall IPL final.

“I think it was mainly the execution in the first few overs. In the first over, we went for 15 or 16 and you are on the back foot straight away. We did fight our way back into the game…We felt that we planned really well but under pressure, our execution was miles off,” Ponting said at the post-match press conference.

“I think he (Stoinis) showed today how classy player he is. He has really developed his game against spin bowling. It is great that we got something out of the game. He got some runs, Axar Tatel played really well at the back and they are the only real positives, including Ashwin’s bowling spell,” said Ponting.

The four-time champions thrashed Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in the first qualifier of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium. Delhi, though, will still have a chance to make it to the final when they face the winner of Eliminator 1 on Sunday.

After late exploits from Ishan Kishan (55 from 30 deliveries) and Hardik Pandya (37 off 14) ensured that Mumbai Indians put 200/5 on the board, Bumrah (4/14) and Boult (2/9) broke the backbone of Delhi’s batting unit.

Chasing the challenging 201-run target, DC endured their worst start of the season after losing openers out-of-form Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ajinkya Rahane, all departing without troubling the scorers. While Boult accounted for the DC opener’s wicket, Bumrah trapped Rahane.

Delhi Capitals, however, have one more chance to make it to the final as they would be facing the winner of Royal Challengers Bangalore-SunRisers Hyderabad Eliminator match in Qualifier 2 on Sunday.