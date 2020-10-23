One of Delhi Capitals’ top performers this IPL season, pacer Kagiso Rabada believes their five-wicket defeat against Kings XI Punjab was not a “wake-up call” for the team.

“I don’t know if I would call the loss against KXIP a wake-up call, it’s just a loss and losses do happen. So it’s not about panicking and trying to reinvent the wheel,” said Rabada on Thursday while addressing the media over a virtual press conference.

“We need to assess where we felt we went wrong, which we have done already. We’ve talked about the game and where we can improve. Bearing that in mind, we need to realise what good came out of that game as well,” he added.

After suffering their third loss of the tournament, Delhi Capitals will look to bounce back when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next encounter.

“Losses can happen so it’s just about getting back up, and getting ready for the next game. Having identified what we have done wrong and have done right, we just need to make some minor adjustments,” said Rabada who is hoping for his team to be “third-time lucky at Abu Dhabi” in Saturday’s afternoon match.

Meanwhile, Delhi opener Shikhar Dhwan’s second consecutive IPL century had gone in vain as the Capitals lost to Kings XI Punjab by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

While he hit 12 fours and three sixes on his way to unbeaten 106 off 61 balls, his team mates just scored a combined 54 off 59 balls and DC’s score was 164/5 batting first.

Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, continued on their late resurgence in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

Chasing, the talismanic opening pair of skipper Rahul and Mayank Agrawal had a rare bad day at the office. But a collective effort from the Punjab middle-order, especially Nicholas Pooran (53 off 28 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (32 off 24 balls), helped them reaching the target with an over to spare.