Had the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gone ahead as per its original schedule, MS Dhoni would have played his first competitive cricket match in eight months today at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai as Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was set to take Mumbai Indians (MI) in the season opener on 29 March.

However, the current season of the tournament was postponed to 15 April, in view of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic. Given how things stand at the moment, there is no clarity on whether the season will happen or not but the chances of that happening seem extremely bleak as of now.

Dhoni had even started training for the season but a couple of weeks back when the situation started worsening in India, he moved back to his hometown.

MS Dhoni last played a competitive match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 where the Men in Blue were knocked out of the tournament after losing to New Zealand in the semi-final.

Since then there has been a lot of speculation revolving around Dhoni’s future because neither has he made himself available for selection nor has he announced his retirement.

Earlier, former Aussie cricketer Bradd Hogg opined that the master finisher might have one last burst in International cricket left in him. Celebrated Indian commentator Harsh Bhogle, however, feels otherwise and said that his gut feeling suggests Dhoni’s India ambitions are over now and if the IPL season does not happen this year, that is all that the world would have seen of Dhoni-the cricketer- on the field.