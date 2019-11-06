The players’ auction for the next edition of the richest cricketing league in the world- the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held on 19 December in Kolkata. The same was decided in the IPL Governing Council meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday. The league is usually played in April-May every year.

The auction is set to be conducted in Kolkata for the first time. Notably, Kolkata is the home venue of the league franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

“The IPL auction will be in Kolkata on December 19. It’s a departure from the traditional venue of Bengaluru,” an IPL Governing Council member was quoted as saying by PTI.

In the previous edition, the franchises were allotted Rs 82 crore each for the auction. However, for the 2020 season, as much as Rs 85 crore has been given to each team for the 2020 season.

This implies that every team will get three crore in addition to the balance in their purse from the previous auction.

It is worth highlighting here that this will be the last auction before the teams break up and then meet for a mega auction for the 2021 season.