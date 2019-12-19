IPL 2020 Auction: Sam Curran goes to CSK, Delhi buy Chris Woakes

English pace-bowling duo of Sam Curran and Chris Woakes were bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals respectively. While Curran went to Chennai at a price of INR 5.5 crore, while Delhi got Woakes at 1.5 crore.

Curran, who had a base price of Rs 1 crore, also gathered some attention from the Delhi Capitals who continued to bid for him before Chennai’s final bid. The 21-year-old has earlier represented Kings XI Punjab in the cash-rich league.

Curran’s countrymate Woakes was sold to the Capitals at his base price as not many franchises showed interest for the World Cup-winner with England. The 30-year-old has stints with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Earlier, Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell emerged as the costliest players of the auction so far. While KKR dug a deep hole of INR 15.5 crore in their pocket for Cummins, Maxwell will be fetching 10.75 crore from the Kings XI Punjab.

Chris Lynn and Aaron Finch were sold to Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) respectively. While Lynn was sold at his base price of Rs 2 crore, Finch was bought at 4.4 crore.

England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The 2019 World Cup-winning skipper is heading for his second stint with Kolkata at a price of INR 5.25 crore.