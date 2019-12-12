The official broadcaster of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has confirmed the time of this year’s auction, scheduled on December 19. The auction, to be held in Kolkata, will begin at 2:30 PM.

A total of 332 cricketers have been shortlisted, among the 971 who had registered with the IPL management for the auction. The name of the players to go under the hammer were sent to the eight franchises of the cash-rich league.

According to a report in Sportstar, the list contains 19 capped Indian players alongside international sensations like Kesrick Williams, Mushfiqur Rahim and Adam Zampa.

The excitement to see which players end up in which team has already grasped the cricket fans, especially after a football-style transfer window was created before the auction.

The pre-season draft window happened in November and saw players like Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin, among others, switching sides.

Rajasthan Royals traded Ajinkya Rahane to Delhi Capitals. Rahane has been the most capped player of Royals and has featured in 100 matches for them including the 24 in which he has captained the side.

Ashwin, on the other hand, to Delhi Capitals from Kings XI Punjab at an amount of Rs 7.1 crore after he led the Mohali-based team in the last edition. Jagadessha Suchith has been moved the other way in a swap deal.

Delhi Capitals have left Sherfane Rutherford and Trent Boult for Mumbai Indians. Kings XI Punjab has traded Ankit Rajpoot with Rajasthan Royals for Krishnappa Gowtham.

Gowtham, who has also been in the Mumbai Indians camp before moving to Rajasthan Royals, has played all his 22 IPL matches for the champions of the inaugural edition. Gowtham has 12 wickets to his name in the tournament.