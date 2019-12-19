IPL 2020 Auction: Glenn Maxwell fetches whopping 10.75 cr, goes to KXIP

Swashbuckling all-rounder Glenn Maxwell turned up the heat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction as he emerged as one of the costliest players with Kings XI Punjab buying him at a whopping price of INR 10.75 crore.

Maxwell, with the base price of INR 2 crore, was expected to be the biggest attention-seeker at the auction, being held in Kolkata and the same was repeated when Delhi Capitals and KXIP engaged in a fierce bidding war for the 31-year-old.

However, the Mohali-based franchise kept on with their interest for the Australian and went at the extent of paying him more than Rs 10 crore.

Earlier, his countrymates Chris Lynn and Aaron Finch were sold to Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) respectively. While Lynn was sold at his base price of Rs 2 crore, Finch was bought at 4.4 crore.

England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The 2019 World Cup-winning skipper is heading for his second stint with Kolkata at a price of INR 5.25 crore.