The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will be played in 2020. The player’s auction for the forthcoming edition concluded on Thursday. One player among the numerous sold, not only was bought by a franchise but even created a unique record. As soon as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought Aaron Finch, he became the first player to be part of as many as 8 IPL franchises.

8th IPL team for Aaron Finch

Right handed opening batsman Aaron Finch was part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for eight seasons from 2010 to 2018. Next year will be the 10th year that he will be part of the richest cricketing league in the world. And in IPL 2020, he will don the colours for his eight team in the tournament. In 2018, Finch was bought for INR 6.2 Crore by the Kings XI Punjab team which was his seventh team.

Finch started his IPL career with the Rajasthan Royals in 2010. Post that, years changed and with it changed the colour of his jersey. Even in 2018 he was included in a new team. And in 2019, he has now been part of a record 8 teams.

Did not take part in IPL 2019

Known for his attacking stroke play, Aaron Finch did not participate in IPL 2019. He did not give his name in the player’s auction for this edition. He had taken the decision keeping in mind Australia’s busy schedule. Finch was playing an ODI series against Pakistan at that time.

Finch’s IPL journey