A total of 971 players will go under the hammer when the player’s auction for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019-20 takes place in Kolkata on December 19.

“The VIVO IPL Player Registration closed on 30th November with 971 players (713 Indian and 258 overseas players) signing up to be a part of the VIVO IPL 2020 Player Auction set to take place in Kolkata on 19th December 2019,” the official statement of IPL read.

🚨🚨 971 players register for VIVO IPL 2020 Player Auction 🚨🚨 Deadline for franchises to submit their shortlist of players: 9th December – 5PM IST 🕔 📰Full Details here https://t.co/T8pFojBd9w 📰 pic.twitter.com/gIP6GjHDar — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 2, 2019

Providing a breakdown of the registered players on the official website of the IPL, it was also informed that only 73 players would be brought by the eight teams. The teams will have time till 5 PM of 9th December to submit their shortlist of players that will make the final auction list.

There will be 19 capped Indian players and 634 uncapped Indians whose luck will be tried on the auction table. Also, there will be 60 uncapped local cricketers who have the experience of at least one IPL game.

Among the international players, 196 will be uncapped and 60 will be capped cricketers. 2 players from associate countries have also registered for the auction.

Australia with 55 and South Africa with 54 cricketers will have the highest representation in the auction. 39 Sri Lankans and 34 West Indians will also come under the hammer. New Zealand and England will have 24 and 22 cricketers respectively representing them.

19 players from Afghanistan have also plied their trades to be a part of the world’s richest cricket league alongside six others from Bangladesh and three from Zimbabwe. There will be a player each from the Netherlands and USA.