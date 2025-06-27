IOC halts 2036 Olympics host selection; India gets more time to strengthen bid

India’s dream of staging the 2036 Olympics faces fresh complications after global sports authorities suspended their venue selection timeline indefinitely.

The decision, revealed by newly appointed International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry during a Thursday press briefing, indicates a complete reevaluation of the organization’s approach to choosing future Games venues.

The IOC will assemble an expert panel to overhaul the existing selection methodology and establish new guidelines for potential hosts.

This development has thrown into question the original time for the 2036 Olympics host selection, which was 2026. Nevertheless, development work for the 2036 Olympics continues in Ahmedabad, where state authorities are progressing with various sports infrastructure initiatives to bolster India’s candidacy.

As part of this strategic pause, Olympic officials will closely monitor preparations at upcoming host locations—including Los Angeles (2028), Brisbane (2032), and the French Alps Winter Olympics (2030). This comprehensive review process will help identify potential operational hurdles, evaluate current expectations, and create more robust selection criteria for the 2036 edition.

The intensified competition sees India vying against other confirmed bids from Indonesia, Turkey, and Chile. The IOC’s deliberate slowdown in the selection process underscores its renewed emphasis on sustainable development and operational efficiency for future editions of the world’s premier sporting event.

For India, this postponement presents both challenges and opportunities. While delaying the final decision, it provides additional time to perfect its bid proposal and complete critical infrastructure projects.

All competing nations now await further details about the revised selection timeline and updated hosting requirements that will emerge from the IOC’s ongoing review process.