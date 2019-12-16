In a recent development, it has been known that the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Narinder Batra will be meeting the presidents and secretary generals of all the 33 National Sports Federations (NSF) in the country. The official statement claims that the meeting will be scheduled in the “early part of 2020.”

IOA Chief Batra, in a notice addressed to all the NSFs, stated that the meetings will be on one on one basis and the objective is nothing else but to discuss plans for not only the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but also the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“The government has opened its heart in supporting athletes in preparation for 2020 and also 2024. I feel it is time for us NSFs to plan our things and strategise (which I am sure you all have done) how we can give our best to make our country proud in 2020 and 2024 Olympics,” Batra stated in the notice.

It is worth highlighting that the Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start on 24 July 2020 and will end on 9 August 2020. India are eager to try and improve their performance in the world’s largest sporting event after they only managed a couple of medals in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games despite various projections claiming that India will put up a better show.

PV Sindhu’s silver and Sakshi Malik’s bronze made the country proud in the last edition and India will hope that both of them clinch the gold in Tokyo and lead India’s charge of improving their 67th place finish in the Rio Olympics.