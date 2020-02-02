In a recent development, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has invited BCCI President and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly to become the Goodwill Ambassador of the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics later this year.

In an official letter written to the BCCI boss, IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta stated, “The IOA extends the honour to you to be the Goodwill Ambassador of Team India to the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. We hope you will generously extend your support for Team India.”

Mehta also highlighted how this edition of the Olympics is an important milestone as it marks the hundred years of participation of the country in the sporting festival.

“You are an inspiration for a billion people, especially the youth. As an administrator, you have always nurtured young talent. We are hopeful your association with Team India to the Tokyo 2020 would be a boost for our young athletes and a privilege for the Olympic movement in India,” Mehta further stated in his letter.

The Tokyo Olympic Games are scheduled to be held from 24 July to 9 August.