Former England skipper Michael Vaughan said on Friday that he is waiting to see how the India team, who were thrashed by Australia by 10 wickets in the first ODI of their ongoing three-match series, responds in the second ODI match.

“Interested to see how India responds in the 2nd ODI,” said Vaughan.

India on Tuesday suffered a crushing 10-wicket defeat at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and hence trail by 0-1 in the three-match series. Virat Kohli’s boys will be aiming to keep the series alive when they take on the guests at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday.

Talking further about the Indian team, Vaughan said that the Men in Blue lack power in their “engine room” and he feels that they have underachieved in the last two World Cups.

Notably, in both 2015 and 2019 editions of the World Cup, India had to face semifinal exits. In 2015, they lost to Australia, while in 2019, they suffered a heart-wrenching defeat to New Zealand in the last-four stage.

“If they are honest they will accept the last 2 World Cups they have under achieved !!They lack power for me in the engine room,the middle order,they have 3 yrs to make sure they can keep up the tradition of the hosts winning !” added the former English skipper.