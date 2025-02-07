Intercontinental Legends C’ship Trophy unveiled in Dubai

The Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC) Trophy was unveiled at a grand function in Dubai, marking the start of an exciting cricket league that will bring together legends from across the globe.

The inaugural season of the ILC will be held from March 3 to March 12 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, featuring six teams from different continents — Africa Lions, American Strikers, Asian Avengers, Euro Gladiators, Caribbean Hurricanes and Trans Titans.

The trophy unveiling event was graced by the presence of Umesh Kumar, MLA (Khanpur, Uttarakhand) & CEO of ILC League; Pradeep Sangwan, promoter of the ILC League; Herschelle Gibbs, former South African batsman; Munaf Patel, former Indian cricketer and Ravindra Bhati, founder of 100 Sports Management Pvt. Ltd., among others.

Gibbs passionately spoke about the league’s goals highlighting that the name says a lot.

“Intercontinental is a bit more about affiliation because continents are involved and that makes the league competitive and different from the other ongoing leagues. There’s rivalry, intensity and much more… Even though it’s legends’ cricket, one thing that never fades from the game is competitiveness. I believe the league has a lot to offer in terms of intensity, rivalries on the field apart from its high standard cricket action,” the former Protea batter said.

The former India quick added: “When we quit international cricket, we don’t focus on fitness much. But thanks to the Legends leagues, we can play with that competitiveness again and it’s thrilling to be back in action. ILC is one of the best among the ongoing leagues and I’m proud to be part of it.”