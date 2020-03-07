India vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Match Preview

With the organisers looking to make the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final the biggest event in the history of women’s sports, they have received the dream combination for the marquee clash.

In Australia they have the home team and in India they have the most popular cricket team in the world and a nerve-wracking final is certainly on the cards for the expected 90,000 fans who will throng into the iconic MCG on March 8, the day also celebrated as the international women’s day.

The Indian team have won all the matches so far and courtesy that advanced through the semi-final stage as well after their match against England was washed out with a ball being bowled.

Nothing has gone wrong for them and despite most of the players failing to find their usual best, India have successfully turned the tide in their favour on every occasion.

Other than Shafali Verma with the bat and Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey with the ball, not many players have have any substantial contribution to the team’s cause. And the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be hoping that someone other than the three steps up at the big stage.

The patchy phase of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet can be a concern when playing against the four-time champions in the final. The Meg Lanning-led team have the required experience to carve a winning performance when required.

After losing their first match and the tournament opener against the same opponent, Australia came back in the most dramatic manner. Australia registered a thrilling win against New Zealand in their last group match which was a virtual quarter-final to qualify for the last-four stage.

Facing South Africa in the semis, the home team defied the rain gods and the luck which had given South Africa the upper hand even before a ball was bowled to book the ticket for their sixth Women’s T20 World Cup final.

Their journey has been the result of a cumulative effort with skipper Lanning, Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney shining with the willow, while Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen have been the star of the pack with the cherry.

India vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Head-to-Head

India and Australia have played 19 T20Is among each other with Australia winning 13 of them and India the others. However, in recent times, the Women in Blue hold an edge with three wins in the last fives matches.

India vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Last 5 Matches

India Women: WWWWW

Australia Women: WWWWL

India vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Probable Playing XI

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia(WK), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(C), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(WK), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(C), Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Erin Burns, Molly Strano

India vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Squads

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(C), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(WK), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(C), Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Erin Burns, Molly Strano