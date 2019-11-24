After winning his seventh consecutive Test match on Sunday, India skipper Virat Kohli said that it was former India captain Sourav Ganguly’s team which taught India how to win Test matches on the trot.

According to Kohli, playing the longest format of the game is a mental battle, where belief plays a huge role.

“Test cricket is a mental battle. We’ve learnt to stand up – it all started from Dada’s (Sourav Ganguly) team. The belief is key and to be honest we’ve worked hard, and reaping the rewards of it,” Kohli said at the presentation ceremony post win over Bangladesh on Sunday.

“It’s similar to when we play in other countries, it’s about the belief,” he added.

Notably, India outplayed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the second Test and swept the series 2-0. The Indian seamers wreaked havoc and claimed all the 19 wickets of Bangladesh that fell in the match.

“The way these guys are bowling they can pick wickets anywhere. We’re in the right frame of mind to capitalise on the opportunities and we’re enjoying it,” said the Indian skipper.

The second Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens was India’s first-ever pink-ball Test which saw spectators coming in huge numbers on all three days of the match.

“Amazing, the numbers have only gotten better. We didn’t think so many people will turn up today as we know the game will end earlier. This crowd sets the right kind of example. To reiterate the point of Test centres, this is a great example,” said Kohli.